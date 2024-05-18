First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CZA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.50. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,640. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.01. The company has a market capitalization of $201 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.81. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $101.69.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

