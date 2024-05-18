First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $261,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 39,953 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after buying an additional 872,711 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.06. 81,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,725. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
