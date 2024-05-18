First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $284,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $551.69. 748,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,049. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $539.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

