First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $310,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAPR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS:DAPR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.65. 4,708 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

