First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,090.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,844,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,531 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,123,000 after buying an additional 2,722,638 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,327,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,545,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,508 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.53. 2,116,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,853. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

