First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 191,663 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,027,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 800,351 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 549,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,886. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.