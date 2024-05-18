First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,222 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,262 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 214,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,453. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

