First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,224,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,719,000 after buying an additional 188,248 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,313,000 after purchasing an additional 141,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74,391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 56,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 55,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IOO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.73. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $93.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.