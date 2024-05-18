First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.13% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 110.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 411.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 681.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 97,513 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.88. 126,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,053. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.