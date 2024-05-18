First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,344,000 after purchasing an additional 489,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 64.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,106,000 after buying an additional 299,649 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26,852.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,920,000 after acquiring an additional 274,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,717,000 after acquiring an additional 235,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 700,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,687,000 after acquiring an additional 186,894 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.70. 2,877,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,561. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.23. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.