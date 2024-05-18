First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,382 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 297,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after buying an additional 196,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,553,000 after buying an additional 91,713 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,428,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,918 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,277. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

