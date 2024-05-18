First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 6.33% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,303,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,100,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PYLD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 112,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,203. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.