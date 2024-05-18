First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 504 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.49. 27,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,768. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $69.74.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

