First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIBK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.9 %

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.85. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 74.90%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,979.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 533,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,907,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,704,000 after buying an additional 1,449,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,418,000 after acquiring an additional 620,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after acquiring an additional 142,069 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

