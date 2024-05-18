First National Advisers LLC Acquires 4,269 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.16. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

