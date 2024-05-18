First National Advisers LLC Buys 13,666 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Upbound Group worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UPBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Upbound Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upbound Group news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,525.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 991 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Upbound Group Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:UPBD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. 242,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,508. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.49.
Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Upbound Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -321.74%.
Upbound Group Profile
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
