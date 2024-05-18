First National Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 10.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

Perficient stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.63. 1,097,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,282. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $96.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

