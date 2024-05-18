First National Advisers LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 0.9% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

Booking Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $26.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,708.35. The company had a trading volume of 198,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,104. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,573.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,462.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

