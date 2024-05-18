First National Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 0.9% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,438,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.1 %

RTX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.18. 8,501,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,832,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.47. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.