First National Advisers LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $344.21. 2,739,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,366. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.88 and a 200 day moving average of $346.17. The company has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

