First National Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 39.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,743,000 after acquiring an additional 192,546 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 814.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 181,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 161,909 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Humana by 2,659.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 152,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,369,000 after purchasing an additional 147,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 32,648.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.50.

Humana Trading Up 0.3 %

Humana stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.20. 1,435,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,229. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.75. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

