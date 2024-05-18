First National Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pool by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on POOL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.80.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Down 0.6 %

POOL traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $366.90. 220,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,685. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.70 and its 200-day moving average is $377.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

