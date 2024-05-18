First National Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $231.11. 1,968,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.82.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

