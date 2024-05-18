First National Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $486.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,808. The firm has a market cap of $440.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $472.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $488.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

