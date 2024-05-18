First National Advisers LLC Purchases 896 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,584,000 after buying an additional 74,387 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,750,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $8,116,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

BR stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.49. 544,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.48 and its 200 day moving average is $196.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.54 and a twelve month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,761 shares of company stock worth $5,223,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

