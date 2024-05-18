First National Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up about 1.3% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.39.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.33. 3,609,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,567,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $96.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average is $86.32.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,818,403 over the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.