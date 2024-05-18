First National Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.0% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.09. 9,490,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,925,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

