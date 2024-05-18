First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,734,000 after buying an additional 130,520 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period.

Shares of FV stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $57.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

