Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE FLO traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.45. 2,875,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,317. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.