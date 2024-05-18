Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Citigroup

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Forestar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FOR

Forestar Group Trading Up 1.7 %

FOR stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 163,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.75. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

In related news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley purchased 3,210 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,991.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,991.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1,601.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forestar Group

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.