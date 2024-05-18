FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Given New $65.00 Price Target at B. Riley

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of FORM traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.71. 577,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,408. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,680,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,912. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in FormFactor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 30.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

