Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $183.07 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $147.90 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.