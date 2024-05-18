Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDW stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

