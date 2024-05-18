Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.95. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.71.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

