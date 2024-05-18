Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch Sells 13,176 Shares

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FOX by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of FOX by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.