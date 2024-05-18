FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FRP during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of FRP by 68.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRPH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,818. The firm has a market cap of $572.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. FRP has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

