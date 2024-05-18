FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOCT. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at $16,661,000. Financial Designs Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter worth $11,758,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 512.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 256,539 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter worth $7,116,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter worth $3,925,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Price Performance

Shares of BATS FOCT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 306,072 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

