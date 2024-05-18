Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Senior Officer Krista Muhr Sells 93,333 Shares of Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Krista Muhr sold 93,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$215,319.23.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

TSE:GAU traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 269,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,131. The stock has a market capitalization of C$594.66 million, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.41.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Galiano Gold had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 40.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3973064 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

