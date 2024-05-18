GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Short Interest Up 7.4% in April

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,370,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 59,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GameStop
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of GameStop
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in GameStop by 175.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Trading Down 19.7 %
GameStop stock traded down $5.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. 96,079,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,092,276. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,112.06 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GameStop has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
