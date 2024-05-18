GameStop (NYSE:GME) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Wedbush

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $5.60 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

GameStop stock traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 96,079,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,092,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,112.06 and a beta of -0.25. GameStop has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in GameStop by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 147.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

