GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,139,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 11,292,190 shares.The stock last traded at $33.26 and had previously closed at $39.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GME shares. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get GameStop alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GME

GameStop Stock Down 19.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,112.06 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,421 shares of company stock valued at $288,153 over the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.