Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 8,620,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of GOTU stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $8.35. 2,452,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,366. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -833.67 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $107.19 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on GOTU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 97.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,300 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,360,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.