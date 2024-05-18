Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Short Interest Up 7.8% in April

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 415,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Get Gartner alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IT

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,270 shares of company stock worth $10,289,124 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 0.6 %

IT opened at $450.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.22. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $320.82 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.