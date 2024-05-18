GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in April

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 586.0 days.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance
Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile
