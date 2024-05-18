Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Update

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 54.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys Stock Performance

GNSS stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. Genasys has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

About Genasys

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Genasys had a negative net margin of 71.72% and a negative return on equity of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genasys will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.