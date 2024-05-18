Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Sells $62,564.04 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 17,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $62,564.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,744.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Aladar Szalay sold 3,446 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $12,474.52.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Aladar Szalay sold 6,025 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $22,111.75.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Aladar Szalay sold 33,061 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $109,101.30.

On Monday, April 29th, Aladar Szalay sold 6,403 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $20,809.75.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Aladar Szalay sold 8,064 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $28,224.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Aladar Szalay sold 14,331 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $50,588.43.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Aladar Szalay sold 48,683 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $171,850.99.

Genelux Trading Up 1.4 %

Genelux stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. Genelux Co. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $40.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genelux Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNLX. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Genelux by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,085,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genelux by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Genelux by 476.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,584 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Genelux during the third quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Genelux by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

