Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Update

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $144.77. 718,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average is $121.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

