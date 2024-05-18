General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $297.23 and last traded at $296.31. 87,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,086,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. UBS Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

General Dynamics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.74 and a 200 day moving average of $267.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,053 shares of company stock worth $26,827,518. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

