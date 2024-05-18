General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up 1.2% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,765 shares of company stock valued at $745,822. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

GIS stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $71.24. 2,752,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

