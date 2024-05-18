General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Raised to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GIS. HSBC raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28. General Mills has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $89.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,765 shares of company stock worth $745,822. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444,312 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in General Mills by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,608,000 after acquiring an additional 379,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,527,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,933 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

